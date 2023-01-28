Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veritiv by 259.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 214.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,901.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 123.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.71. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.