Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 480,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.39% of Photronics worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 81,394 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Photronics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

