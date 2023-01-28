Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,842 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

