Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,310,966 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vistra worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. FMR LLC increased its position in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistra Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

VST stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

See Also

