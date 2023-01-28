Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,684,980 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of EPR Properties worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $48,027,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

