Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 191,909 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191,909 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.48 and a 200 day moving average of $308.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.38.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.