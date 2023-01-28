Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after buying an additional 1,022,921 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

