Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equifax worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Equifax Trading Up 0.5 %

Equifax Announces Dividend

NYSE:EFX opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

