Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,614 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.68. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

