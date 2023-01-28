Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,268 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

