Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 84,581 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,581 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

