Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,529.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,583.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,473.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

