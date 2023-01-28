Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of ONEOK worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

