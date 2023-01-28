Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

