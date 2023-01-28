Raymond James Increases UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $104.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock worth $306,370 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

