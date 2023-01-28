Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 526,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

