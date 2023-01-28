Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP C. Matthew Lusco Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of RF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
