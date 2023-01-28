Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

RS stock opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $147.80 and a 1-year high of $231.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

