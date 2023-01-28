Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
RVP opened at $1.96 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.