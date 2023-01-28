Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP opened at $1.96 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

