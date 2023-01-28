Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $295.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

