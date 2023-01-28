ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 4,720.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. ROHM has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $976.36 million during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

