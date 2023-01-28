Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.04 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Seagate Technology worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

