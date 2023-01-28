Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.81 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.