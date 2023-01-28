Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 15921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of brokerages have commented on SASR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 174,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

