SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

SAP stock opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($136.30). The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

