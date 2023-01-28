Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 480 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $438.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

