Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

State Street Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

