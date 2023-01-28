Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

