Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.