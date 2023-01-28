Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

