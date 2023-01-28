Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stake in ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 92.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at $179,000.

SCOAU opened at $10.09 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

