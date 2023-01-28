Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $18,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

