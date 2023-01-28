Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $314.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.84 and a 200-day moving average of $271.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.