Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in AltC Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in AltC Acquisition by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

