Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

