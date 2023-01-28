SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,375 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 119.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,674 shares of company stock valued at $506,798. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

NWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

