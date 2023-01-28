SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of CEIX opened at $57.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Further Reading

