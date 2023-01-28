SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,712 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.