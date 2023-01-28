Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

