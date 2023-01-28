Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in January

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

Shares of SIHBY opened at $2.61 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.