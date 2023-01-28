Shore Capital Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 159

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Shore Capital from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.97) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 242.89 ($3.01).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.15) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.95 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 312.70 ($3.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 869.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.97.

In other news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.75), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($599,292.81).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

