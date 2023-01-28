Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 575 ($7.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 591 ($7.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 500.79. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.80 ($7.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.23), for a total transaction of £72,737.20 ($90,054.72). In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £18,548.16 ($22,964.17). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.23), for a total value of £72,737.20 ($90,054.72).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Stories

