Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rises By 893.9%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a growth of 893.9% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Danone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Danone has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

