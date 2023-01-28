Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Rises By 733.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 733.8% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter.

