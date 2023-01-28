Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Rises By 733.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 733.8% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $25.23.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
