Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Grows By 813.2%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 813.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Keppel REIT stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KREVF shares. HSBC cut Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

