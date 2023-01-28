Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Increases By 3,350.0%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 3,350.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RSHN opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

About RushNet

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.