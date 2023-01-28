Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHL stock opened at €48.84 ($53.09) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a 12-month high of €67.44 ($73.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.