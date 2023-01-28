Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWX. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.
Southwest Gas Stock Performance
Shares of SWX opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Southwest Gas Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
