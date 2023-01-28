SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 5,906 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

