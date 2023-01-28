S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $34.25. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 6,337 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

